Tuning the intermediate reaction barriers by a CuPd catalyst for CO2 electroreduction to C2 products

Using intermittent electric energy to convert excessive CO 2 into C2 products, such as ethylene and ethanol, is an effective strategy to mitigate the greenhouse effect. Copper (Cu) is the only single metal catalyst which can converts CO 2 into C2 products by electrochemical method, but with undesirable selectivity of C2 product. Therefore, how to improve the conversion efficiency of Cu-based catalysts for reducing CO 2 to C2 product has attracted great attention.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Min Liu from Central South University, China designed a Cu-Pd bimetallic electrocatalyst possessing CuPd(100) interface which can lower the energy barrier of C2 product generation. The electrocatalyst was obtained through using an in-situ growth method based on thermal reduction to afford Pd nanoparticles as nucleated seeds. The results were published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

Generally, there are two limiting factors for achieving the electroreduction of CO 2 to C2 products, namely the amount of CO* intermediate (* indicates the intermediate is adsorbed on the surface of the catalyst) and the C-C coupling step (generally two CO* coupling). For Cu catalysts, the energy barrier of the C-C coupling step is relatively low. However, the CO 2 adsorption and CO 2 * hydrogenation ability of Cu are unfavorable, resulting in insufficient amount of CO* involved in subsequent C-C coupling step. Palladium (Pd) is an efficient catalyst that exhibited strong CO 2 adsorption and ultrafast reaction kinetics for CO* formation. However, CO* poisoning on the Pd surface makes it unsuitable for generating C2 products. To take full advantage of both Cu (low energy barrier of C-C coupling) and Pd (ultrafast kinetics for CO* formation), the assembly of a CuPd bimetallic catalyst was envisaged as a potential method for optimizing the efficiency of C2 product formation.

The density functional theory (DFT) calculation shows that the CuPd (100) interface enhanced the adsorption of CO 2 and reduced the energy barrier of CO 2 * hydrogenation step, thus sufficient CO* participated in the C-C coupling reaction. In addition, the energy barrier of rate-determining step for C2 product generation on CuPd (100) interface is 0.61 eV, which is lower than that on Cu(100) surface (0.72 eV).

Then the target CuPd (100) interface catalyst was prepared by a simple wet chemical method and proved by different characterization methods. The temperature programmed desorption and gas sensor experiment results proved the enhanced CO 2 adsorption and CO 2 * hydrogenation ability on CuPd(100) interface, respectively. As a result, the CuPd(100) interface catalyst exhibited a C2 Faradaic efficiency of 50.3%, which was 2.1 times higher than that of Cu catalyst (23.6%) at -1.4 V RHE in 0.1 M KHCO 3 . This work provides a reference for the rational design of Cu-based electrocatalyst for CO 2 electroreduction by adjusting the intermediate reaction energy barrier.

This work was supported by the Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 21872174, 22002189, 51673217 and U1932148), the International Science and Technology Cooperation Program (Grant No. 2017YFE0127800 and 2018YFE0203402), the Hunan Provincial Science and Technology Program (2017XK2026), the Hunan Provincial Natural Science Foundation (2020JJ2041and 2020JJ5691), the Hunan Provincial Science and Technology Plan Project (Grant No. 2017TP1001).

