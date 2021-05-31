Oncotarget: Progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Oncotarget published "A higher De Ritis ratio (AST/ALT) is a risk factor for progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer" which reported that a recent study revealed that a high De Ritis ratio was a risk factor in some solid malignancies.
This Oncotarget study examined the importance of the De Ritis ratio as a prognostic marker in high-risk NMIBC.
Among these patients, 32 patients developed recurrent disease and 15 patients showed progression.
A multivariate analysis revealed that non-BCG treatment was an independent risk factor for recurrence, and a higher De Ritis ratio was an independent risk factor for cancer progression.
The De Ritis ratio might be a risk factor for progression in high-risk NMIBC.
Dr. Takashi Kawahara from The Yokohama City University Medical Center said, "Bladder cancer is the eleventh most common malignant disease in the world, and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) accounts for 75% of all bladder cancer cases."
The serum aspartate aminotransaminase /alanine aminotransaminase ratio was first reported by De Ritis in 1957, since then this ratio has been called the De Ritis ratio.
A high De Ritis ratio was reported to be a poor prognostic marker in some solid malignancies.
In genitourinary cancer, a high De Ritis ratio was reported to be a poor prognostic marker in prostate, renal, and urothelial carcinoma.
In other solid malignancies including breast and lung cancer, a high De Ritis ratio was also reported to be a poor prognostic marker.
The Kawahara Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output that first, the study was retrospective in nature.
To reveal the usefulness of the De Ritis ratio as a biomarker, a longer-term study of a larger population with a prospective design should be performed.
Third, this study showed higher age in the higher De Ritis group.
No previous study showed the correlation between AST/ALT value and age.
Thus, further study is needed.
###DOI - https:/
Full text - https:/
Correspondence to - Takashi Kawahara - takashi_tk2001@yahoo.co.jp
Keywords - AST, ALT, De Ritis, high risk NMIBC
About Oncotarget
Oncotarget is a bi-weekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology.
To learn more about Oncotarget, please visit https:/
Oncotarget is published by Impact Journals, LLC please visit https:/
