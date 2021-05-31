Oncotarget: Progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

This Oncotarget study examined the importance of the De Ritis ratio as a prognostic marker in high-risk NMIBC

Oncotarget published "A higher De Ritis ratio (AST/ALT) is a risk factor for progression in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer" which reported that a recent study revealed that a high De Ritis ratio was a risk factor in some solid malignancies.

Among these patients, 32 patients developed recurrent disease and 15 patients showed progression.

A multivariate analysis revealed that non-BCG treatment was an independent risk factor for recurrence, and a higher De Ritis ratio was an independent risk factor for cancer progression.

The De Ritis ratio might be a risk factor for progression in high-risk NMIBC.

Dr. Takashi Kawahara from The Yokohama City University Medical Center said, "Bladder cancer is the eleventh most common malignant disease in the world, and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) accounts for 75% of all bladder cancer cases."

The serum aspartate aminotransaminase /alanine aminotransaminase ratio was first reported by De Ritis in 1957, since then this ratio has been called the De Ritis ratio.

A high De Ritis ratio was reported to be a poor prognostic marker in some solid malignancies.

In genitourinary cancer, a high De Ritis ratio was reported to be a poor prognostic marker in prostate, renal, and urothelial carcinoma.

In other solid malignancies including breast and lung cancer, a high De Ritis ratio was also reported to be a poor prognostic marker.

This study examined the importance of the De Ritis ratio as a prognostic marker in high-risk NMIBC.

The Kawahara Research Team concluded in their Oncotarget Research Output that first, the study was retrospective in nature.

To reveal the usefulness of the De Ritis ratio as a biomarker, a longer-term study of a larger population with a prospective design should be performed.

Third, this study showed higher age in the higher De Ritis group.

No previous study showed the correlation between AST/ALT value and age.

Thus, further study is needed.

