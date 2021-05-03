Assessing child abuse hotline inquiries in wake of COVID-19

What The Study Did: Inquiries to a child abuse hotline during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with inquiries during the same period the previous year are assessed in this study.
Authors: Robin Ortiz, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.0503)
