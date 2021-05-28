Assessment of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection 1 year after primary infection in Lombardy, Italy

What The Study Did: Study results suggest that reinfections are rare events and that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have a lower risk of reinfection. However, the observation ended before SARS-CoV-2 variants began to spread, and it is unknown how well natural immunity to the wild-type virus will protect against variants. .

doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2959

