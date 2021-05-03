Clinical characteristics, transmission of COVID-19 in children, young people during outbreaks in Hong Kong

What The Study Did: Households and not schools were the major route of transmission among children and youths with COVID-19 in Hong Kong, these study results suggest.

Authors: Mike Yat Wah Kwan, M.Sc., M.R.C.P.C.H., of the Princess Margaret in Hong Kong, and Patrick Ip, M.P.H., of the University of Hong Kong, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.8824)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

