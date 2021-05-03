Childbearing delay among physicians, nonphysicians

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the likelihood of delayed childbearing among physicians and nonphysicians.
Authors: Andrea N. Simpson, M.D., of the University of Toronto, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.1635)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/