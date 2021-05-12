Delayed localized hypersensitivity reactions to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

What The Study Did: Delayed localized injection-site reactions to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 16 patients are described in this report.

Authors: Alicia J. Little, M.D., Ph.D., of the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.1214)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

