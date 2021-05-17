Face covering in school-aged children with autism spectrum disorders, ADHD

What The Study Did: Researchers assessed the feasibility of using positive behavior supports to promote the use of face coverings in school-aged children with autism spectrum disorders and/or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) attending a summer program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Benjamin Aaronson, Ph.D., of the University of Washington in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.10281

The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures.

