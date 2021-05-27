Myocarditis in big ten athletes with recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: In this study of 1,597 Big Ten athletes who had comprehensive cardiac screening, including cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging, after COVID-19 infection, 37 athletes (2.3%) were diagnosed with clinical and subclinical myocarditis. Researchers report CMR screening increased detection of myocarditis, a leading cause of sudden death in competitive athletes.

Authors: Curt J.Daniels, M.D., and Saurabh Rajpal, M.B.B.S., M.D., of Ohio State University in Columbus, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2021.2065)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # # Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamacardiology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamacardio. 2021. 2065?guestAccessKey= b6e46d92-d550-42fd-8916-7cc76d2ccd12&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 05721

###