Overdose-associated cardiac arrests during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This study included data from more than 11,000 emergency medical services (EMS) agencies in 49 states to describe racial/ethnic, social and geographic changes in EMS-observed overdose-associated cardiac arrests during the COVID-19 pandemic through 2020 in the United States.

Authors: Joseph Friedman, M.P.H., of the University of California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

