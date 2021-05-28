News Release 

SARS-CoV-2 antibody status in patients with cancer, health care workers

JAMA Oncology

Research News

What The Study Did: This study evaluates whether there are differences in SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and antibody levels in patients with cancer compared with health care workers in Japan.

Authors: Tatsuya Yoshida, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Cancer Center Hospital in Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2159)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2159?guestAccessKey=8aeadda1-2dff-4136-9127-a1ac36668722&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=053121

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.