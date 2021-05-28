SARS-CoV-2 antibody status in patients with cancer, health care workers

What The Study Did: This study evaluates whether there are differences in SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and antibody levels in patients with cancer compared with health care workers in Japan.

Authors: Tatsuya Yoshida, M.D., Ph.D., of the National Cancer Center Hospital in Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2021.2159)

