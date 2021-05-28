Social connectedness among medicare beneficiaries after onset of pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers examined social connectedness among Medicare beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Wesley John Talcott, M.D., M.B.A., the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2348)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.