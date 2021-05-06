News Release 

SARS-CoV-2 infections after Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccination in routinely screened workforce

What The Study Did: This study describes an association between the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine and decreased risk of symptomatic and asymptomatic infections with SARS-CoV-2 in hospital employees.

Authors: Li Tang, Ph.D., of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, is the corresponding author.

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

