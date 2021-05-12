News Release 

Sunburn injuries in Australia, New Zealand

JAMA Dermatology

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers used registry data to examine the number, characteristics and outcomes of patients with sunburns severe enough to warrant admission to specialist burn services in Australia and New Zealand.

Authors: Lincoln M. Tracy, Ph.D., of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.1110)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

