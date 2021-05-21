Women's access to abortion care under Oregon's reproductive health equity act

What The Study Did: Oregon's Reproductive Health Equity Act ensured coverage for family planning (abortion and contraception) using state funds for all low-income state residents regardless of citizenship status. Researchers in this study describe the first two years of abortion services covered and the distances traveled by women to receive care.

Authors: Maria I. Rodriguez, M.D., M.P.H., of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, is the corresponding author.

