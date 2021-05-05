Nanoscope presents novel gene delivery and electrophysiology platforms at ARVO

Nanoscope technologies optical gene delivery and functional characterization platform technologies to be featured at ARVO 2021 Conference

ARLINGTON, TX (May 5, 2021) -- Nanoscope Technologies LLC, a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal diseases, is featuring multiple scientific presentations highlighting its groundbreaking research on optical gene delivery for vision restoration and OCT-guided electrophysiology platforms for characterization of retinal degeneration and assessment of efficacy of cell-gene therapy at the 2021 ARVO annual (virtual) meeting, May 1-7.

ARVO, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world with nearly 11,000 members in more than 75 countries.

Nanoscope's lead product is an optogenetic gene therapy, vMCO-010, that delivers light- sensitive Multi-Characteristics Opsin (MCO) into retinal cells to restore vision in patients with retinal degeneration. If successful, the optogenetic therapy would be the first treatment aimed at correcting these retinal diseases.

Nanoscope also is developing an alternative, non-viral light-based gene delivery method that is designed to be more targeted with less immunogenicity. The upcoming presentations below on Thursday, May 6, highlight Nanoscope's Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)-guided optical gene delivery platform technology enabling robust expression of MCO in degenerated retina and OCT-guided electrophysiology platform for monitoring efficacy of cell-gene therapy.

Optical coherence tomography guided laser gene delivery in degenerated retina

Author(s): Biraj Mahato, Sanghoon Kim, Houssam Al-Saad, Subrata Batabyal, Michael Carlson, Samarendra Mohanty

10:15 AM - 12:00 PM CDT on Thursday, May 6

Valeria Canto Soler, Ph.D., Director of CellSight Ocular Stem Cell and Regeneration Program at University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, will highlight Nanoscope's Hot Topic presentation OCT guided micro-focal ERG system with multiple stimulation wavelengths for characterization of ocular health as part of her talk.

3:30 PM to 3:42 PM CDT on Thursday, May 6

In addition on Saturday, May 1, Nanoscope Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., led a presentation titled: An OCT guided laser microirradiation system for development of animal model of retinal degeneration Author(s): Sanghoon Kim, Michael Carlson, Subrata Batabyal, Weldon Wright, Samarendra Mohanty

###

About Nanoscope Technologies LLC.

Nanoscope Technologies, LLC, founded in 2009 by Samarendra Mohanty, PhD., has received several SBIR awards, National Institutes of Health (NIH) R01 grants, and patents which focus on optical stimulation, gene delivery, and imaging for neural activity monitoring. It has spun off several companies Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc, Nanoscope Instruments Inc, Nanoscope Diagnostics LLC and Opsin Biotherapeutics Inc for commercialization of the platform technologies.