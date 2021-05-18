A randomised trial comparing imaging-guided PCI with Orsiro vs Xience

Previous clinical trials suggested that ultra-thin strut biodegradable polymer sirolimus-eluting stent (BP-SES) may be associated with lower target lesion failure (TLF) when compared to durable polymer everolimus-eluting stents (DP-EES). However, the possible underlying mechanisms remain unclear. Therefore, the all-comers CASTLE study was designed to assess the role of imaging-guided percutaneous cardiac intervention (PCI) in the clinical outcomes difference between BP-SES vs DP-EES.

BP-SES has ultra-thin struts (60μm) and a biodegradable polymer that may provide potential advantages such as reduced vessel inflammation and thrombogenicity. Randomised clinical trials have provided mixed results. The BIOFLOW-V and BIOSTEMI trial showed a lower risk of TLF with BP-SES when compared to DP-EES. Meanwhile, the BIOSCIENCE trial showed neutral results. One of the possible explanations of these contradictory findings is the use of intracoronary imaging. The CASTLE investigator hypothesised that under imaging-guidance PCI, the actual difference in clinical outcomes between BP-SES and DP-EES might be clarified.

The CASTLE study is an investigator-initiated, multicentre, single-blinded, randomised, non-inferiority clinical trial executed in 69 centres in Japan. The population was composed of patients with acute and chronic coronary syndromes. Patients were randomised in a 1:1 ratio to image-guided PCI (intravascular ultrasound or optical coherence tomography) with BP-SES (intervention group) or DP-EES (control group). The primary outcome was TLF (cardiovascular death, target vessel myocardial infarction, and clinically driven target lesion revascularisation) at 12-month follow-up. An independent clinical event committee evaluated angiographies and clinical events. The prespecified margin for non-inferiority was 3.3%.

The investigator reported an interim analysis with ~70% of the follow-up. Between May 2019 and March 2020, 1440 patients were randomised; 722 were allocated to BP-SES and 718 to DP-EES. The 12-month follow-up was completed in 69.1% in the BP-SES group and 68.6% in the DP-EES. There were no significant differences between groups in terms of clinical and procedural characteristics. The trial included mainly chronic coronary syndromes (85%), stent diameter ? 3mm (66%), and imaging-guidance was performed in at least 97.5% of the patients. At 30-day follow-up, there was no difference in TLF between DP-SES vs DP-EES (5.0% vs 4.9%) or its components. In the primary endpoint, at 12-month follow-up, there was no difference in TLF between DP-SES vs DP-EES (HR 0.59 [95%CI 0.26 to 1.36]).

At least in this interim analysis, the data suggest that BP-SES and DP-EES may have similar clinical outcomes when PCI is performed under intracoronary imaging guidance. However, we should cautiously wait until the complete follow-up is performed to assess any potential difference between these two devices.

###

NOTES TO EDITORS

Key information

A randomised study comparing imaging guided implantation of Orsiro and Xience - CASTLE study - Masato Nakamura

Embargo will be lifted on Tuesday 18 May - 9:00 - Paris time

Available on the Video on Demand Section - http://www. europcr. com

Livestream presentation on 20 May - 11:40 - Coronary Channel

About EuroPCR 2021

The World-Leading Course in interventional cardiovascular medicine and the official annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) will take place from 18 to 20 May 2021 online, http://www. europcr. com and in different hubs (depending on the sanitary situation).

The detailed Course Programme is available on: https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ Courses/ EuroPCR .

About PCR

The mission of PCR is to serve the needs of each individual patient by helping the cardiovascular community to share knowledge, experience and practice. PCR offers a large range of many other educational meetings and resources for the continuing education of the interventional cardiovascular community. These include major annual Courses across the globe, e-Learning with high-profile PCR Webinars, Courses specifically dedicated to valvular heart disease, tailor-made PCR Seminars on specific topics, online resources and medical publications such as EuroIntervention, the official journal of the EAPCI.

Gateways to all PCR activities are available on http://www. pcronline. com .

For further information, please contact Ce?lia Vila?: cvila@europa-group.com.

HELP FOR JOURNALISTS TO COVER EUROPCR 2021

Register and attend EuroPCR 2021 as a journalist

Open to accredited journalists, free of charge. Journalists must hold a valid press card and/or provide a letter of assignment from a recognised publication. To register as press, go to https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ Courses/ EuroPCR/ Press .

EuroPCR press releases can be found at

https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ News/ PCR-Press-Releases .

For any press-related enquiries, please contact

EuroPCR Press Coordinator, Isabelle Uzielli: iuzielli@europcr.com.