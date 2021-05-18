Americans who get news from traditional sources more likely to accept COVID-19 vaccine

Americans who get their news from traditional sources (e.g.: TV, newspapers) are more likely to accept the COVID-19 vaccine than those who rely on social media.

###

Article Title: Examining the effect of information channel on COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

Funding: This research was with funding support from Jigsaw, Google. RPL, ES, JK, BH, and CMI received funding from Jigsaw to conduct this research. BG and TV are employed by Jigsaw/Google. Google, Inc. provided support in the form of salaries for authors, BG TV, but did not have any additional role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. The specific roles of these authors are articulated in the 'author contribution'. The data has been analyzed independently and the views expressed are those exclusively of the authors.

Competing Interests: This research was with funding support from Jigsaw, Google. RPL, ES, JK, BH, and CMI received funding from Jigsaw to conduct this research. BG and TV are employed by Jigsaw/Google. The funding does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.