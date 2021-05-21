News Release 

Neurotic personalities found the pandemic most traumatic

PLOS

Research News

Neurotic personalities found the pandemic most traumatic, while agreeable and conscientious personalities offered protection from the pandemic's negative impacts.

Article Title: Which personality traits can mitigate the impact of the pandemic? Assessment of the relationship between personality traits and traumatic events in the COVID-19 pandemic as mediated by defense mechanisms

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0251984

