One-year results from the FUTURE-II trial

A decade already passed from the first use of bioresorbable vascular scaffold in percutaneous coronary interventions. The first studies - by using surrogate endpoints - showed some superiority of BRS vs. metallic drug-eluting stent in terms of the so-called vascular restoration therapy with recovery of vasomotion and vascular pulsatility when the scaffold was absorbed.

Nevertheless, after these first promising findings, larger and randomized clinical trials and subsequent meta-analyses, powered to hard clinical endpoints, showed that bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, made of poly-lactic polymer, exhibit a higher rate of target lesion revascularization, with in particular a higher rate of scaffold thrombosis as compared with metallic drug-eluting stent. Interestingly, the implantation technique was related to these events rates, as these first generation bioresorbable scaffolds were characterized by a thick strut (150 micron), which made it similar to first generation metallic DES and therefore very much dependent by a very precise implantation technique.

At light of these findings, BRS made of polylactic acid were withdrawn from the market and only metallic BRS based on a magnesium platform are still used, restricted to a very specific subset of patients included in controlled studies.

Although BRS use is very limited nowadays, the need of a bioresorbable scaffold for treating coronary lesions, leaving nothing behind and allowing the so-called vascular restoration therapy, is still very much alive.

The FUTURE-II trial is a randomized trial comparing a new, thin-strut bioresorbable scaffold - the FIRESORB -poly-L-lactic acid-based sirolimus-eluting vs. everolimus-eluting cobalt-chromium stent (EES). The FIRESORB scaffold may be defined as a second generation bioresorbable scaffold: it is made of poly-lactic polymer, but with a strut thickness of only 100-125 micron, which made it close to second generation drug-eluting metallic stents. The trial wanted to demonstrate non-inferiority of the FIRESORB vs. EES, with a primary surrogate endpoint of late lumen loss at 1-year, which is known to be associated with clinical event rates. Major secondary endpoint is 1-year proportion of covered struts by OCT, which was evaluated in a subgroup of patients.

The trial succeeded to show non-inferiority of FIRESORB vs. EES in terms of 1-year angiographic late lumen loss (0.17 ± 0.27 vs. 0.19 ± 0.37 mm, p for non-inferiority < 0.001). Of note implantation technique was almost perfect in both groups, with a high rate of pre-dilatation and post-dilatation. Non-inferiority was shown also in the secondary OCT endpoints, with a similar proportion of covered struts in both groups; of note a less incomplete strut apposition was found in Firesorb vs. EES group at 1-year, which may be the result of scaffold resorption.

Eventually, no difference was found in terms of target lesion failure between groups with very low rate of events (1.9% vs. 3.3%, p=0.37) and no definite probable device thromboses.

For all these reasons, the results of this trial may revitalize the concept of bioresorbable scaffold or may even stimulate the design of new pivotal studies with this new device. A proper implantation technique together with a device with improved physical and mechanical properties may give the opportunity to have a PLLA-based BRS back in our daily practice in a foreseeable FUTURE.

###

NOTES TO EDITORS

Key information

* A randomised trial of thinner-strut sirolimus-eluting BRS in de novo lesions: one-year results from the FUTURE-II trial - Bo Xu

* Embargo will be lifted on Tuesday 18 May - 9:00 Paris time

* Available on the Video on Demand Section - http://www. europcr. com

* Livestream presentation on 19 May - 11:40 - Coronary Channel

About EuroPCR 2021

The World-Leading Course in interventional cardiovascular medicine and the official annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) will take place from 18 to 20 May 2021 online, http://www. europcr. com and in different hubs (depending on the sanitary situation).

The detailed Course Programme is available on: https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ Courses/ EuroPCR .

About PCR

The mission of PCR is to serve the needs of each individual patient by helping the cardiovascular community to share knowledge, experience and practice. PCR offers a large range of many other educational meetings and resources for the continuing education of the interventional cardiovascular community. These include major annual Courses across the globe, e-Learning with high-profile PCR Webinars, Courses specifically dedicated to valvular heart disease, tailor-made PCR Seminars on specific topics, online resources and medical publications such as EuroIntervention, the official journal of the EAPCI.

Gateways to all PCR activities are available on http://www. pcronline. com .

For further information, please contact Ce?lia Vila?: cvila@europa-group.com.

HELP FOR JOURNALISTS TO COVER EUROPCR 2021

Register and attend EuroPCR 2021 as a journalist

Open to accredited journalists, free of charge. Journalists must hold a valid press card and/or provide a letter of assignment from a recognised publication. To register as press, go to https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ Courses/ EuroPCR/ Press .

EuroPCR press releases can be found at

https:/ / www. pcronline. com/ News/ PCR-Press-Releases .

For any press-related enquiries, please contact

EuroPCR Press Coordinator, Isabelle Uzielli: iuzielli@europcr.com.