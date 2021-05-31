New research from the Prevention Research Center of the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation, The Ohio State University, and San Jose State University finds that during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, parental stress was higher during the workday compared to after the workday and lower during weekends than during weekdays.

Previous research compares parental stress before and during the pandemic, but none has measured it during stay-at-home orders. In this study, scientists assessed how time-varying and day-varying factors are related to parents' level of stress. In specific, stress was examined 3 times a day for 14 days for survey participants in Ohio from April to May 2020.

Specific findings include:

Parents reported lower levels of stress when completing an evening survey, but higher levels when they were at work and during weekdays compared to weekends.

Being at work (compared to being at home) was related to significantly higher levels of stress among parents.

Across all parents, stress levels increased progressively throughout the period, peaking in the last week observed.

Having one adult in the home was related to higher stress than two adults.

The number of children under 18, biological sex of the child, and parent's education were not related to at-the-moment stress for parents.

COVID-19 milestone dates were unrelated to stress levels.

Says study co-author, Dr. Paul Gruenewald, "Parents need respite in the form of childcare and child-only activities to reduce stress -- especially during the work week when they are juggling employment and their children's schooling. Providing parents with skills and tools to identify and reduce stress may be one way of helping parents cope with extremely difficult situations."

Source: Freisthler, Bridget, Paul J. Gruenewald, Erin Tebben, Karla Shockley McCarthy, and Jennifer Price Wolf. "Understanding At-the-Moment Stress for Parents during COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Restrictions." Social Science & Medicine (2021): 114025.

###

PIRE is an independent, nonprofit organization merging scientific knowledge and proven practice to create solutions that improve the health, safety and well-being of individuals, communities, and nations around the world. http://www. pire. org

The Prevention Research Center (PRC) of PIRE is one of 16 centers sponsored by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), of the National Institutes of Health, and is the only one that specializes in prevention. PRC's focus is on conducting research to better understand the social and physical environments that influence individual behavior that lead to alcohol and drug misuse. http://www. prev. org

The Resource Link for Community Action provides information and practical guidance to state and community agencies and organizations, policy makers, and members of the public who are interested in combating alcohol and other drug abuse and misuse. https:/ / prev. org/ community-action/

Facebook: facebook.com/PrevResources

Twitter: twitter.com/PrevResources

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/PrevResources

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Sue Thomas at 831.429.4084 or email her at thomas@pire.org