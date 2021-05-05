GSA's journals add five articles on COVID-19 and Aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between March 17 and April 19; all are free to access:

Older Adults' Loneliness in Early COVID-19 Social Distancing: Implications of Rurality: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Heather R. Fuller, PhD, and Andrea Huseth-Zosel, PhD

Prognostic Implication of Baseline Sarcopenia for Length of Hospital Stay and Survival in Patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Ji-Won Kim, MD, Jun Sik Yoon, MD, Eun Jin Kim, MD, Hyo-Lim Hong, MD, Hyun Hee Kwon, MD, Chi Young Jung, MD, Kyung Chan Kim, MD, Yu Sub Sung, PhD, Sung-Hoon Park, MD, Seong-Kyu Kim, MD, and Jung-Yoon Choe, MD, PhD

Culture Linked to Increasing Ageism During COVID-19: Evidence from a 10-Billion-Word Corpus across 20 countries: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Reuben Ng, PhD, Ting Yu Joanne Chow, BA (Hons. First Class), and Wenshu Yang, MSc

Job Transitions and Mental Health Outcomes among U.S. Adults Aged 55 and Older During the COVID-19 Outbreak: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Leah R. Abrams, PhD MPH, Jessica M. Finlay, PhD, and Lindsay C. Kobayashi, PhD

Social Isolation and Loneliness Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic: a Longitudinal Study of U.S. Adults over 50: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Siyun Peng, PhD, and Adam R. Roth, PhD

