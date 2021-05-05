English as a medium of instruction in higher education across the globe

A new study provides a profile of teachers around the world who provide English Medium Instruction (EMI) in higher education, in which the English language is used to teach academic subjects (other than English itself) in countries where the first language is not English.

The study, which is published in the International Journal of Applied Linguistics, found that the social sciences and natural sciences are the most represented disciplines with EMI teachers in higher education. The study also revealed various differences by country.

"As EMI is a phenomenon in a constant state of development, it is important that researchers continue to document how it evolves and who are the key players in that evolution," said lead author Ernesto Macaro, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK.

