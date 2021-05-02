Natural immunity to malaria provides clues to potential therapies

WEHI researchers have identified how natural human antibodies can block malaria parasites from entering red blood cells, potentially indicating how new protective therapies could be developed against this globally significant disease.

National Health and Medical Research Council, the European Research Council and the Victorian Government.

WEHI researchers have identified how natural human antibodies can block malaria parasites from entering red blood cells, potentially indicating how new protective therapies could be developed against this globally significant disease.

The research provides greater insight into how antibodies block the entry of Plasmodium vivax malaria parasites into young red blood cells called reticulocytes. It builds on an earlier discovery that the P. vivax latches onto the transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) to enter cells.

The research, led by Associate Professor Wai-Hong Tham and PhD student Li-Jin Chan from WEHI, alongside Professor Christopher King from Case Western University, US, was published in Nature Communications.

At a glance

By examining antibodies from people with a history of malaria infection, researchers observed that naturally occurring antibodies can block Plasmodium vivax from latching onto transferrin receptor 1 on reticulocytes.

One way the antibodies work is by preventing parasite proteins from getting close enough to the cell to allow parasite entry.

The discovery opens up new avenues for developing antibody-based therapies for malaria.

Shedding light on pathogen-blocking antibodies