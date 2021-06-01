Featured research from NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE

Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE, a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting will be held June 7-10, 2021.
NUTRITION 2021 LIVE ONLINE is the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world.
All materials are embargoed until 12 p.m. EDT (UTC-4) June 7.
New Research Shows Trend Toward Unhealthy Eating During Pandemic
Study participants consumed more vegetables and whole grains before COVID-19 began
Study Compares Heart Benefits of Low-Fat and Plant-Centered Diets
New findings suggest that a plant-centered diet could help lower heart disease risk
When the Economy Goes Down, So Does the Quality of Our Diets
Study examining dietary trends during the Great Recession offers lessons for the COVID-19 era
Diets that Promote Inflammation Could Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Analysis of dietary patterns for over 350,000 women suggests eating more anti-inflammatory foods helps lower risk
How a Global Pandemic Changed the Way We Eat and Shop
Studies reveal how COVID-19 influenced food choices, attitudes and prices
Smartphone Use Associated with Unhealthy Eating and Overweight in Teens
More time online linked with less healthy behaviors in large study conducted in South Korea
How Kids Eat: Five New Insights on Daily Habits and Childhood Obesity
Studies reveal how family, social media and COVID-19 influence children's diets and health
New Research Examines the Science Behind Superfoods
Findings suggest that consuming mangos, honey and spices could bring important health benefits
Trying Not to Overeat? How You Eat Matters
Study finds people who eat more tend to take larger bites or eat faster
Cutting Food Waste Alone Won't Solve World's Nutritional Needs
To feed the growing population, researchers urge attention to essential vitamins and minerals
Most Americans Are Not Getting Enough Fiber in Our Diets
Just 7% of adults meet fiber recommendations, raising risk of chronic diseases
The Latest Science on Staying Healthy During Pregnancy
New research examines prenatal supplements, how eating patterns affect sleep, physical activity while pregnant and more
###
About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)
ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education.
