Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 6 Publishes:

In 2021 Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The journal was founded with the goal of creating a global high-level forum centred around drug discovery and pharmaceutical research/application. APSB was included by Chemical Abstracts in 2011, accepted by PubMed Central in 2015, indexed by Science Citation Index in 2017 and has evolved to become one of the most important international journals in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

Volume 11, issue 6 is a special issue marking the beginning of a series of celebratory events for the 10-year anniversary of the journal. The issue includes 8 review articles and 13 research articles covering wide-ranging topics from disease targets (such as cancers, metabolic diseases, and infectious diseases) to basic science subjects (such as pharmacology and pharmaceutics). Many of the articles are written by authors that have been frequent contributors to the journal, and the topics highlight some of the most important issues in pharmaceutical sciences today. In addition to this special issue, other invited review articles are in the works, which will appear in various journal issues in 2021. Additionally, several other, more focused, special issues are forthcoming, covering such topics as "drug- and xenobiotic-induced liver toxicity," "drug target and drug development for Alzheimer's disease," "antiviral drug discovery and pharmacology," and "novel peptides and peptidomimetics in drug discovery."

Featured papers in this issue are:

A comprehensive review of integrative pharmacology-based investigation: A paradigm shift in traditional Chinese medicine by authors Haiyu Xu, Yanqiong Zhang, Ping Wang, Junhong Zhang, Hong Chen, Luoqi Zhang, Xia Du, Chunhui Zhao, Dan Wu, Feng Liu, Hongjun Yang and Changxiao Liu (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 024 ). This review focuses on the presentation of the novel concept and the main research contents, methodologies and applications of integrative pharmacology-based traditional Chinese medicine.

Preclinical efficacy against acute myeloid leukaemia of SH1573, a novel mutant IDH2 inhibitor approved for clinical trials in China by authors Zhiqiang Wang, Zhibo Zhang, Yong Li, Li Sun, Dezhen Peng, Danyu Du, Xian Zhang, Luwei Han, Liwen Zhao, Ligong Lu, Hongzhi Dud, Shengtao Yuan and Meixiao Zhan (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 005 ). This study comprehensively evaluated SH1573, a novel mIDH2 inhibitor, in terms of pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and toxicological properties, which made this drug enter phase I clinical trials successfully.

Corilagin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication by targeting viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase by authors Quanjie Li, Dongrong Yi, Xiaobo Lei, Jianyuan Zhao, Yongxin Zhang, Xiangling Cui, Xia Xiao, Tao Jiao, Xiaojing Dong, Xuesen Zhao, Hui Zeng, Chen Liang, Lili Ren, Fei Guo, Xiaoyu Li, Jianwei Wang and Shan Cen (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 011 ). The authors report that RAI-S-37 (corilagin) acts as a non-nucleoside inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, binds directly to RdRp, effectively inhibits the polymerase activity in both cell-free and cell-based assays, fully resists the proofreading activity and potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro.

Homo-PROTAC mediated suicide of MDM2 to treat non-small cell lung cancer by authors Shipeng He, Junhui Ma, Yuxin Fang, Ying Liu, Shanchao Wu, Guoqiang Dong, Wei Wang and Chunquan Sheng (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 022 ). The authors demonstrate for the first time "suicide" cleavage of MDM2: a homo-PROTAC strategy possessing effective in vitro and in vivo antitumor activities. The approach may offer an opportunity to overcome the bottleneck of the dose-related adverse effects of MDM2?P53 inhibitors in the development of clinical anticancer agents.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Editorials

Celebratory message from the Editor-in-Chief on the 10th anniversary of APSB

Jian-dong Jiang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 05. 025

A message from the Co-Editor-in-Chief

Xinxin Ding

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 05. 026

Reviews

Role of CD8+ T lymphocyte cells: Interplay with stromal cells in tumor microenvironment

Qin Xie, Jian Ding, Yi Chen

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 027

The role of ALDH2 in tumorigenesis and tumor progression: Targeting ALDH2 as a potential cancer treatment

Hong Zhang, Liwu Fu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 008

The Ca2+-activated chloride channel ANO1/TMEM16A: An emerging therapeutic target for epithelium-originated diseases?

Yani Liu, Zongtao Liu, KeWei Wang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 003

Nature?s marvels endowed in gaseous molecules I: Carbon monoxide and its physiological and therapeutic roles

Xiaoxiao Yang, Wen Lu, Christopher P. Hopper, Bowen Ke, Binghe Wang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 010

The disruption of protein-protein interactions with co-chaperones and client substrates as a strategy towards Hsp90 inhibition

Michael A. Serwetnyk, Brian S.J. Blagg

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 015

Insight into chemical basis of traditional Chinese medicine based on the state-of-the-art techniques of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry

Yang Yu, Changliang Yao, De-an Guo

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 017

Extracellular vesicle activities regulating macrophage- and tissue-mediated injury and repair responses

Qian Hu, Christopher J. Lyon, Jesse K. Fletcher, Wenfu Tang, Meihua Wan, Tony Y. Hu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 014

Original articles

Identification of ferroptosis as a novel mechanism for antitumor activity of natural product derivative a2 in gastric cancer

Ying Liu, Zan Song, Yajie Liu, Xubin Ma, Wang Wang, Yu Ke, Yichao Xu, Dequan Yu, Hongmin Liu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 05. 006

Notoginsenoside Ft1 acts as a TGR5 agonist but FXR antagonist to alleviate high fat diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance in mice

Lili Ding Qiaoling Yang, Eryun Zhang, Yangmeng Wang, Siming Sun, Yingbo Yang, Tong Tian, Zhengcai Ju, Linshan Jiang, Xunjiang Wang, Zhengtao Wang, Wendong Huang, Li Yang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 038

Mitochondrial protein IF1 is a potential regulator of glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) secretion function of the mouse intestine

Ying Wang, Jiaojiao Zhang, Xinyu Cao, Yaya Guan, Shuang Shen, Genshen Zhong, Xiwen Xiong, Yanhong Xu, Xiaoying Zhang, Hui Wang, Jianping Ye

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 002

LIX1-like protein promotes liver cancer progression via miR-21- 3p-mediated inhibition of fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase

Jie Zou, Xiaoyun Zhu, Dejuan Xiang, Yanqiu Zhang, Jie Li, Zhigui Su, Lingyi Kong, Hao Zhang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 005

HYD-PEP06 suppresses hepatocellular carcinoma metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition and cancer stem cell-like properties by inhibiting PI3K/AKT and WNT/β-catenin signaling activation

Wei Tian, Jiatong Li, Zhuo Wang, Tong Zhang, Ying Han, Yanyan Liu, Wenfeng Chu, Yu Liu, Baofeng Yang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 040

Can remdesivir and its parent nucleoside GS-441524 be potential oral drugs? An in vitro and in vivo DMPK assessment

Jiashu Xie, Zhengqiang Wang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 028

From Vietnamese plants to a biflavonoid that relieves inflammation by triggering the lipid mediator class switch to resolution

Tran Thi Van Anh, Alilou Mostafa, Zhigang Rao, Simona Pace, Stefan Schwaiger, Christian Kretzer, Veronika Temml, Carsten Giesel, Paul M. Jordan, Rossella Bilancia, Christina Weinigel, Silke Rummler, Birgit Waltenberger, Tran Hung, Antonietta Rossi, Hermann Stuppner, Oliver Werz, Andreas Koeberle

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 04. 011

New guaiane-type sesquiterpenoid dimers from Artemisia atrovirens and their antihepatoma activity

Lihua Su, Xintian Zhang, Yunbao Ma, Changan Geng, Xiaoyan Huang, Jing Hu, Tianze Li, Shuang Tang, Cheng Shen, Zhen Gao, Xuemei Zhang, Ji-Jun Chen

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 006

Effect of paracellular permeation enhancers on intestinal permeability of two peptide drugs, enalaprilat and hexarelin, in rats

David Dahlgren, Tobias Olander, Markus Sjöblom, Mikael Hedeland, Hans Lennernäs

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 019

Extensive expansion of the chemical diversity of fusidane-type antibiotics using a stochastic combinational strategy

Xiaojun Song, Jianming Lv, Zhiqin Cao, Huiyun Huang, Guodong Chen, Takayoshi Awakawa, Dan Hu, Hao Gao, Ikuro Abe, Xinsheng Yao

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 007

Short communication

Development of a highly-specific 18F-labeled irreversible positron emission tomography tracer for monoacylglycerol lipase mapping

Zhen Chen, Wakana Mori, Jian Rong, Michael A. Schafroth, Tuo Shao, Richard S. Van, Daisuke Ogasawara, Tomoteru Yamasaki, Atsuto Hiraishi, Akiko Hatori, Jiahui Chen, Yiding Zhang, Kuan Hu, Masayuki Fujinaga, Jiyun Sun, Qingzhen Yu, Thomas L. Collier, Yihan Shao, Benjamin F. Cravatt, Lee Josephson, Ming-Rong Zhang, Steven H. Liang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 01. 021

