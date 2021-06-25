Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 6 Publishes:

In 2021 Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The journal was founded with the goal of creating a global high-level forum centred around drug discovery and pharmaceutical research/application. APSB was included by Chemical Abstracts in 2011, accepted by PubMed Central in 2015, indexed by Science Citation Index in 2017 and has evolved to become one of the most important international journals in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.
Volume 11, issue 6 is a special issue marking the beginning of a series of celebratory events for the 10-year anniversary of the journal. The issue includes 8 review articles and 13 research articles covering wide-ranging topics from disease targets (such as cancers, metabolic diseases, and infectious diseases) to basic science subjects (such as pharmacology and pharmaceutics). Many of the articles are written by authors that have been frequent contributors to the journal, and the topics highlight some of the most important issues in pharmaceutical sciences today. In addition to this special issue, other invited review articles are in the works, which will appear in various journal issues in 2021. Additionally, several other, more focused, special issues are forthcoming, covering such topics as "drug- and xenobiotic-induced liver toxicity," "drug target and drug development for Alzheimer's disease," "antiviral drug discovery and pharmacology," and "novel peptides and peptidomimetics in drug discovery."
Featured papers in this issue are:
A comprehensive review of integrative pharmacology-based investigation: A paradigm shift in traditional Chinese medicine by authors Haiyu Xu, Yanqiong Zhang, Ping Wang, Junhong Zhang, Hong Chen, Luoqi Zhang, Xia Du, Chunhui Zhao, Dan Wu, Feng Liu, Hongjun Yang and Changxiao Liu (https:/
Preclinical efficacy against acute myeloid leukaemia of SH1573, a novel mutant IDH2 inhibitor approved for clinical trials in China by authors Zhiqiang Wang, Zhibo Zhang, Yong Li, Li Sun, Dezhen Peng, Danyu Du, Xian Zhang, Luwei Han, Liwen Zhao, Ligong Lu, Hongzhi Dud, Shengtao Yuan and Meixiao Zhan (https:/
Corilagin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication by targeting viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase by authors Quanjie Li, Dongrong Yi, Xiaobo Lei, Jianyuan Zhao, Yongxin Zhang, Xiangling Cui, Xia Xiao, Tao Jiao, Xiaojing Dong, Xuesen Zhao, Hui Zeng, Chen Liang, Lili Ren, Fei Guo, Xiaoyu Li, Jianwei Wang and Shan Cen (https:/
Homo-PROTAC mediated suicide of MDM2 to treat non-small cell lung cancer by authors Shipeng He, Junhui Ma, Yuxin Fang, Ying Liu, Shanchao Wu, Guoqiang Dong, Wei Wang and Chunquan Sheng (https:/
Other articles published in the issue include:
