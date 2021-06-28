Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this article the authors Chunxiong Zheng, Mingqiang Li and Jianxun Ding from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China and Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Changchun, China discuss the challenges and opportunities of nanomedicines in clinical translation.

Researchers are rapidly gaining a much deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities of nanomedicines allowing for improvements in disease treatment and improved patient survival.

Deep exploration of the connections between preclinical and clinical modeling will facilitate the development of unique animal-based disease models remarkably similar to the human pathological mechanism to elevate the accuracy of predicting therapeutic efficacy in human clinical trials. Integration of active-targeting ligands and smart stimuli-responsive materials as well as the bio?nano interface interactions will endow nanomedicines with advanced functionalities to pioneer new-concept nanoparticle-based drugs.

By overcoming the obstacles of controllable, reproducible, as well as scalable nanoparticle production, cost, and toxicity, the next generation of nanomedicines that are incorporated with unique molecular modules and therapeutic agents, including cell-based therapeutics, siRNA, mRNA, DNA, protein, and so forth, will be accelerated into clinical development.

Article reference: Chunxiong Zheng, Mingqiang Li and Jianxun Ding, Challenges and Opportunities of Nanomedicines in Clinical Translation. BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2021-0016

Keywords: nanomedicines; clinical translation