Making our computers more secure

New York, NY--June 22, 2021--Because corporations and governments rely on computers and the internet to run everything from the electric grid, healthcare, and water systems, computer security is extremely important to all of us. It is increasingly being breached: Numerous security hacks just this past month include the Colonial Pipeline security breach and the JBS Foods ransomware attacks where hackers took over the organization's computer systems and demanded payment to unlock and release it back to the owners. The White House is strongly urging companies to take ransomware threats seriously and update their systems to protect themselves. Yet these attacks continue to threaten all of us on an almost daily basis.

Columbia Engineering researchers who are leading experts in computer security recently presented two major papers that make computer systems more secure at the International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA), the premier forum for new ideas and research results in computer architecture. This new research, which has zero to little effect on system performance, is already being used to create a processor for the Air Force Research Lab.

"Memory safety has been a problem for nearly 40 years and numerous solutions have been proposed. We believe that memory safety continues to be a problem because it does not distribute the burden in a fair manner among software engineers and end-users," said Simha Sethumadhavan, associate professor of computer science, whose research focuses on how computer architecture can be used to improve computer security. "With these two papers, we believe we have found the right balance of burdens."

Computer security has been a long-standing issue, with many proposed systems workable in research settings but not in real-world situations. Sethumadhavan believes that the way to secure a system is to first start with the hardware and then, in turn, the software. The urgency of his research is underscored by the fact that he has significant grants from both the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Airforce, and his PhD students have received a Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship to create practical security solutions.

Sethumadhavan's group noticed that most security issues occur within a computer's memory, specifically pointers. Pointers are used for managing memory and can lead to memory corruption that can open up the system to hackers who hijack the program. Current techniques to mitigate memory attacks use up a lot of energy and can break software. These methods also greatly affect a system's performance--cellphone batteries drain quickly, apps run slowly, and computers crash.

The team set out to address these issues and created a security solution that protects memory without affecting a system's performance. They call their novel memory security solution, ZeRØ: Zero-Overhead Resilient Operation Under Pointer Integrity Attacks.

ZeRO Overview VIDEO - https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= yoQ4HaQ0Bzc

ZeRO features a set of memory instructions and a metadata encoding scheme that protects the code and data pointers of a system. This combination eliminates performance overhead--it will not affect the speed of a system. ZeRO requires minor changes to a system's architecture and it can easily be added to modern processors. Especially critical is that, even when under attack, ZeRO can perform all these functions and avoid crashing a system.

"Zero offers memory security at no cost and it is a perfect complement to systems that mitigate memory attacks," said Mohamed Tarek, a fourth-year PhD student and co-lead author of the studies. "The keys to widespread adoption of security techniques are low-performance overhead and convenience."

The second paper that Sethumadhavan's team will present, No-FAT: Architectural Support for Low Overhead Memory Safety Checks, is a system that makes security checks faster with only a small--8%--effect on the computer's performance which is 10x faster than current software technique for detecting memory errors. The name is an allusion to no-fat milk, which, as the ads say, "has all the goodness of milk with fewer calories."

No-FAT Overview VIDEO - https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= XDGaYZioJBQ

No-FAT speeds up fuzz testing, a type of automated software testing method, and it is very easy for developers to add it when building a system. The technique builds on a recent trend in software towards binning memory allocators, which uses buckets of different sizes to store memory until it is needed by the software. The researchers found that when binning memory allocation is used by the software, it is possible to achieve memory security with little impact on performance and is compatible with existing software.

Both ZeRO and No-Fat are targeted at beefing up memory systems to be more resilient against attacks while having little to no effect on a computer system's speed or power consumption. The bonus is that with both systems, programmers need to do little to nothing to harden their programs. These ideas could transform how memory safety features are currently supported in processors.

"No-FAT & ZeRO are two major steps toward putting an end to a long-standing problem," said Miguel Arroyo PhD '21, who was a co-lead author of the papers. "Memory safety attacks cost the cyber community millions of dollars. Now we can avoid that and keep everyone's data safe--it's a win-win!"

###

About the Studies

Publication:

Both papers were presented at the International Symposium on Computer Architecture (ISCA), June 16, 2021.

"No-FAT: Architectural Support for Low Overhead Memory Safety Checks"

Authors are: Mohamed Tarek Ibn Ziad, Miguel A. Arroyo, Evgeny Manzhosov, Ryan Piersma, and Simha Sethumadhavan Department of Computer Science Columbia Engineering

The study was supported by an Air Force contract FA8750-20-C-0210, an unrestricted gift from Bloomberg, and the Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship.

"ZeRØ: Zero-Overhead Resilient Operation Under Pointer Integrity Attacks"

Authors are: Mohamed Tarek Ibn Ziad, Miguel A. Arroyo, Evgeny Manzhosov, and Simha Sethumadhavan Department of Computer Science, Columbia Engineering

The study was partially supported by FA8750-20-C-0210, a Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship, and a gift from Bloomberg.

Any opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the US government or commercial entities. Simha Sethumadhavan has a significant financial interest in Chip Scan Inc.

LINKS: Paper: http://www. cs. columbia. edu/ ~simha/ preprint_isca20_zero. pdf DOI: 10.1109/ISCA52012.2021.00082 Paper: http://www. cs. columbia. edu/ ~simha/ preprint_isca20_nofat. pdf DOI: 10.1109/ISCA52012.2021.00076 ZeRO Overview VIDEO - https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= yoQ4HaQ0Bzc No-FAT Overview VIDEO - https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= XDGaYZioJBQ http://engineering. columbia. edu/ https:/ / www. cnn. com/ 2021/ 06/ 03/ politics/ white-house-open-letter-ransomware-attacks-businesses/ index. html https:/ / iscaconf. org/ isca2021/ https:/ / www. afrl. af. mil/ RI/ http://www. cs. columbia. edu/ ~simha/ https:/ / www. qualcomm. com/ research/ research/ university-relations/ innovation-fellowship/ winners https:/ / www. cs. columbia. edu/ ~mtarek/ https:/ / miguel. arroyo. me/ https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= yoQ4HaQ0Bzc https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= XDGaYZioJBQ https:/ / www. cs. columbia. edu

Columbia Engineering

Columbia Engineering, based in New York City, is one of the top engineering schools in the U.S. and one of the oldest in the nation. Also known as The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, the School expands knowledge and advances technology through the pioneering research of its more than 220 faculty, while educating undergraduate and graduate students in a collaborative environment to become leaders informed by a firm foundation in engineering. The School's faculty are at the center of the University's cross-disciplinary research, contributing to the Data Science Institute, Earth Institute, Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, Precision Medicine Initiative, and the Columbia Nano Initiative. Guided by its strategic vision, "Columbia Engineering for Humanity," the School aims to translate ideas into innovations that foster a sustainable, healthy, secure, connected, and creative humanity.