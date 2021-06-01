Moffitt Cancer Center experts to present new clinical research data

TAMPA, Fla. - Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in cancer care and research and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida, is presenting new data from dozens of clinical research studies at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, the world's largest clinical cancer research meeting. Moffitt investigators will lead 25 abstract presentations, five education sessions, two cancer-based panels and two clinical science symposia. The virtual meeting is June 4-8.

Highlights include:

Oral Presentations:

Dr. Bijal Shah will present phase 2 results from the ZUMA-3 trial evaluating CAR T-cell therapy for adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a challenging malignancy to treat in this patient population.

- Abstract 7002 - Phase 2 results of the ZUMA-3 study evaluating KTE-X19, an anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, in adult patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL).

Dr. Taiga Nishihori will present phase 2 results evaluating the efficacy of ixazomib maintenance therapy after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation using reduced intensity fludarabine/melphalan/bortezomib-based conditioning regimen to treat patients with high risk multiple myeloma.

- Abstract 7003 - The results of multicenter phase II, double-blind placebo-controlled trial of maintenance ixazomib after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) for high-risk multiple myeloma (MM) from the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN 1302).

Dr. Kosj Yamoah will present results of a prospective study evaluating a genomic classifier in a subset of African American men with prostate cancer. The classifier provides information on underlying biology and independently predicts individual patients' risk of metastasis.

- Abstract 5005 - A prospective validation of the genomic classifier to define high-metastasis risk in a subset of African American men with early localized prostate cancer: VanDAAM study.

Dr. Jonathan Zager will present results of a phase 3 trial evaluating the use of percutaneous hepatic perfusion for ocular melanoma patients with liver metastasis. To date, there is no standard of care for this patient population.

- Abstract 9510 - Percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) with melphalan for patients with ocular melanoma liver metastases: Preliminary results of FOCUS (PHP-OCM-301/301A) phase III trial.

Posters:

Dr. Bijal Shah will present initial results of a novel allogeneic CAR T product that incorporates gene editing technology to delete any donor genes that may cause a patient's immune system to attack the donor CAR T cells.

- Abstract 7516 - Preliminary safety and efficacy of PBCAR0191, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CD19-targeting CAR-T product, in relapsed/refractory (r/r) CD19+ NHL.

Dr. Hatem Soliman will present phase 2 results evaluating the use of a modified form of the herpes simplex 1 virus that is injected directly into triple-negative breast cancer tumors while patients are undergoing chemotherapy.

- Abstract 578 - A phase 2 trial of talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy for the treatment of nonmetastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Dr. Frederick Locke will present data from the ALPHA2 study evaluating ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T therapy product, in combination with ALLO-647, a monoclonal antibody that depletes lymphocytes in the body to help prepare the patient for the new immune cells, in patients with large B-cell lymphoma.

- Abstract 2529 - First-in-human data of ALLO-501A, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and ALLO-647 in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL): ALPHA2 study.

