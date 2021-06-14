News Release 

Association between childhood consumption of ultra-processed food, weight in early adulthood

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers examined the association between the amount of ultra-processed food consumed by children and their weight in early adulthood.

Authors: Kiara Chang, Ph.D., of Imperial College London, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1573)

The article includes funding/support disclosures.

