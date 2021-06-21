News Release 

Association between race, COVID-19 outcomes among children in England

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: Results of this study suggest race-specific disparities in SARS-CoV-2 testing and COVID-19 hospital outcomes seen in adults also exist among children, after accounting for several clinical and sociodemographic factors thought to play a role in the disease.

Authors: Defne Saatci, M.D., of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1685)

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

