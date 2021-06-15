Academic medicine faculty perceptions of work-life balance before, since pandemic

What The Study Did: In this survey of 1,186 medical, graduate and health professional school faculty, more faculty considered leaving since the COVID-19 pandemic than before. Faculty with children, particularly female faculty with children, were more likely to consider leaving since the pandemic.
Authors: Susan A. Matulevicius, M.D., M.S.C.S., of the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13539)
