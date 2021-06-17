News Release 

Association of convalescent plasma therapy with survival in patients with blood cancers, COVID-19

What The Study Did: Researchers evaluated the association of convalescent plasma treatment with 30-day mortality in hospitalized adults with hematologic (blood) cancers and COVID-19.

Authors: Jeremy L.Warner, M.D., M.S., of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, is the corresponding author.

