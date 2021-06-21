Association of changes in seasonal respiratory virus activity, antibiotic prescriptions with COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This study demonstrated a decrease in respiratory virus detections and a decline in antibiotic prescribing rates for respiratory tract infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Alexander J. Lepak, M.D., of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2363)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.