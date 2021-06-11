News Release 

Autopsy Study of Patients With/Without COVID-19

JAMA Neurology

JAMA Network

Research News

What The Study Did: This autopsy study examines differences in skeletal muscle and myocardial inflammation in patients who died with COVID-19 versus other diseases.

Authors: Tom Aschman, M.D., and Werner Stenzel, M.D., of the Charite-Universitatsmedizin Berlin, are the corresponding authors.

