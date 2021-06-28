News Release 

Changes in opioid prescribing to children, teens, young adults

JAMA Pediatrics

Research News

What The Study Did: The rates, duration and dosages of opioids prescribed to children, adolescents and young adults from 2006 to 2018 were examined in this study.

Authors: Madeline H. Renny, M.D., of the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1832)

