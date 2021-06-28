Changes in opioid prescribing to children, teens, young adults

What The Study Did: The rates, duration and dosages of opioids prescribed to children, adolescents and young adults from 2006 to 2018 were examined in this study.

Authors: Madeline H. Renny, M.D., of the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.1832)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.