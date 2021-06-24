Examining association of COVID-19 vaccination, facial nerve palsy

What The Study Did: Researchers found no association between recent vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine and risk of facial nerve palsy.
Authors: Asaf Shemer, M.D., of the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.1259)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full article and commentary are linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/