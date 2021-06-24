Examining association of COVID-19 vaccination, facial nerve palsy

What The Study Did: Researchers found no association between recent vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine and risk of facial nerve palsy.

Authors: Asaf Shemer, M.D., of the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.1259)

