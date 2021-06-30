Evaluating association of surgical resident grit with burnout

What The Study Did: This survey study investigated the association between general surgery resident grit, which was defined as perseverance and passion for long-term goals, and burnout and thoughts of attrition and suicide.

Authors: Karl Y. Bilimoria, M.D., M.S., of Northwestern University in Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.2378)

