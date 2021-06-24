News Release 

Incidence of bell palsy in patients with COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: The incidence of Bell palsy among patients with COVID-19 was compared with individuals vaccinated against the disease.

Authors: Akina Tamaki, M.D., of the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.1266)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

