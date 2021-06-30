Psoriasis among adults in US

What The Study Did: National survey data were used to estimate how common psoriasis is among adults in the United States and how this has changed since 2003.

Authors: April W. Armstrong, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.2007)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

NOTE: Due to a technical problem, we cannot yet provide a link to embed to provide your readers free access to the full-text article.