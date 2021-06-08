News Release 

Patient characteristics, subsequent health care use of SARS-CoV-2 testing initiation in safety-net health system

What The Study Did: Researchers found differences in sociodemographic and clinical characteristics by entry location for SARS-CoV-2 testing within a safety-net health system. White and English-speaking individuals disproportionately initiated testing via telehealth visits, while Black, Native American and non-English-speaking patients disproportionately initiated testing through the emergency department. 

Authors: Rohan Khazanchi, B.A,. Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute in Minneapolis, is the  corresponding author.

