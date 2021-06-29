Patients with acute myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

What The Study Did: This study describes four patients who presented with acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Authors: Raymond J. Kim, M.D., of the Duke Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Center in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2021.2828)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

