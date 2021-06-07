News Release 

Spread of misinformation about face masks, COVID-19 by automated software on Facebook

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed conversations on public Facebook groups to explore automated misinformation.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, in LaJolla, is the  corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2498)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2498?guestAccessKey=372d7337-6f40-444d-8ce3-1105ef9cb861&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=060721

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.