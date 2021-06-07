Spread of misinformation about face masks, COVID-19 by automated software on Facebook

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed conversations on public Facebook groups to explore automated misinformation.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, in LaJolla, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2498)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.