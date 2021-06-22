SARS-CoV-2 positivity, mask utilization among health care workers

What The Study Did: Researchers report their study found no association in SARS-CoV-2 positivity rates among health care workers wearing respirator masks compared with medical masks when performing nonaerosolizing routine patient care.

Authors: :Aldon Li, M.D., of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group in Riverside, California, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.14325)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2021. 14325?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 062221

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.