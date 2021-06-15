Teens' emotions, coping strategies associated with exposure to media-based vicarious racism

What The Study Did: Focus groups were conducted with teenagers to examine their responses to exposure to online and media-based vicarious racism and to explore coping strategies that may be used to combat negative emotions.

Authors: Nia Heard-Garris, M.D., M.Sc., of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13522)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors,

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2021. 13522?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 061521

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.