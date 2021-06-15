Teens' emotions, coping strategies associated with exposure to media-based vicarious racism

What The Study Did: Focus groups were conducted with teenagers to examine their responses to exposure to online and media-based vicarious racism and to explore coping strategies that may be used to combat negative emotions.
Authors: Nia Heard-Garris, M.D., M.Sc., of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.13522)
