Catherine F. Sinclair, MD appointed incoming Editor-in-Chief of VideoEndocrinology™

Alexandria, VA, and New Rochelle, NY, June 17, 2021--Catherine F. Sinclair, MD, has been appointed the next Editor-in-Chief of VideoEndocrinology™, published by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

"I am honored and delighted to have been selected as the next EIC of VideoEndocrinology. I look forward to helping promote novel concepts and techniques in thyroidology and to assisting the wider community in navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of surgical and non-surgical management options for thyroid disease. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work with colleagues from multiple disciplines to showcase the work being done worldwide to advance our field," said Dr. Sinclair.

"The American Thyroid Association® (ATA®) is excited to announce that Catherine Sinclair, MD has been selected as the Editor-in-Chief of VideoEndocrinology. Dr. Sinclair was selected from an extremely competitive group of candidates secondary to her evident abilities to include experience with video-based education, audiovisual production and presentation, as well as her vision for the future of VideoEndocrinology. The strength of the field of candidates for this position speaks to the importance of VideoEndocrinology, particularly to surgeons involved in the field of thyroid, parathyroid, and endocrine related procedures," said, Victor J. Bernet, MD, President of the ATA, and Associate Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL. "With Catherine's leadership we look forward to continued growth and stature of this pioneering videojournal, continuing the trajectory established by its previous Editor-in-Chiefs, most recently William B. Inabnet III."

Dr. Sinclair graduated from the Flinders University School of Medicine in Australia with the Dean's prize in Medicine, the Staff Prize in Surgery, and the Australia Medical Association (SA) medal. She was subsequently awarded the Gordon-Gordon Taylor Medal and the Clinical Committee Prize by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons during Basic Surgical Training. She completed her Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery training in Melbourne, Australia, before travelling to the United States to pursue dual fellowships in head and neck surgery and laryngology. For the past decade she has worked in New York where she has served as the Director of Division of Head and Neck Surgery, Mount Sinai West Hospital. Dr. Sinclair is an internationally recognized expert in surgical management of neck endocrine diseases. In 2016, she developed and implemented a novel methodology for intraoperative neuromonitoring of the recurrent laryngeal and vagus nerves. She has been an early adopter of radiofrequency ablation for treatment of benign thyroid nodules and has helped advance the field of thermal ablative technologies. In August 2019, she performed the first radiofrequency ablation for a benign thyroid nodule in New York and, in April 2021, she performed the first radiofrequency ablation in Australia. Dr Sinclair has authored multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and has been the guest editor for a number of journals on topics relating to thyroid cancer and environmental exposures, thermal ablation, and neuromonitoring. She is an active member of many national committees including the Guidelines and Statements Committee of the American Thyroid Association and the Executive Committee of the Endocrine Section of the American Head and Neck Society. She lectures throughout the world and was inducted into the Triological Society in 2020.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Catherine Sinclair as the next Editor-in-Chief of VideoEndocrinology, and look forward to working with her," says Mary Ann Liebert, President of the company that bears her name.

