KIYATEC clinical study data shows test accurately predicts brain cancer patient response

KIYATEC, Inc. announced today the publication of new peer-reviewed data that establishes clinically meaningful prediction of patient-specific responses to standard of care therapy, prior to treatment, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and other high-grade glioma (HGG) patients. The results, the interim data analysis of the company's 3D-PREDICT clinical study, were published June 16, 2021 in Neuro-Oncology Advances, an open access clinical journal.

A goal of the study, which continues to enroll, was for the test's prospective, patient-specific response prediction to achieve statistical significance for predictive accuracy. The 3D-PREDICT study met this goal early, at its interim data analysis, an achievement that is uncommon for innovations in oncology. For clinicians and payors, the publication establishes the successful analytical validation and early clinical validation of KIYATEC's 3D Predict™ Glioma assay.

The recent bipartisan resolution passed by the US Senate designating July 21, 2021 as Glioblastoma Awareness Day highlights the severity of this aggressive brain cancer. Fewer than 10% of patients survive longer than five years. Pharmaceutical and clinical efforts have only resulted in modest increases in overall survival since the disease was first described in the 1920s. Today, most newly diagnosed patients receive the same treatment regimen (radiation therapy and temozolomide), presenting an opportunity to improve care through shifting the paradigm toward individualized medicine for HGG treatment.

KIYATEC's test results accurately identified the patients as future temozolomide responders or future non-responders prior to the initiation of drug treatment. The future responder group had a statistically significant 6-month comparative increase in overall survival. Since test results are available only seven days after surgery, this creates an opportunity to improve outcomes for each predicted non-responder by providing the possibility of patient-specific treatment strategies. In the future, KIYATEC's results may also prove useful to improve outcomes for each predicted responder through patient-specific combination strategies.

Successful response-prediction for newly diagnosed patients follows the company's previous success with predicting treatment response in recurrent high-grade glioma patients. In December 2020, KIYATEC announced a clinical case series demonstrating that use of their test doubled these patients' median time to progression over what would be expected without use of the test. In addition, the earlier announcement demonstrated successful clinical use of the targeted agent dabrafenib in two patients that were not identified by genetic sequencing. By identifying successful response to drugs that would have been missed by today's testing, KIYATEC's results expanded the successful treatment options for these patients.

"Decision making in our framework is based on patient-specific evidence, embodying truly personalized medicine. Evidence of response before the first dose is administered creates options that were not previously available when it comes to treatment," said Matthew Gevaert, PhD, CEO of KIYATEC.

Versus other approaches, tests developed using KIYATEC's 3D ex vivo cell culture platform demonstrate increased biological fidelity, which was first reported in 2019 in ovarian cancer. In newly diagnosed ovarian cancer patients, KIYATEC's test prospectively and accurately predicted response to first-line chemotherapy with 89% accuracy. The new GBM results now establish comparable predictive accuracy in two solid tumors, with eight additional cancers in the company's pipeline.

KIYATEC leverages its proprietary ex vivo 3D cell culture platforms to accurately model and predict response to approved and investigational cancer drugs targeting a spectrum of solid tumors. The platforms are positioned to address the gap-defining limitations of current cancer drug selection. The company's Clinical Services business is currently engaged in the validation of clinical assays as well as investigator-initiated studies in ovarian cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma and rare tumors, in its CLIA-certified laboratory. The company's Drug Development Services business works in partnership with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types.

