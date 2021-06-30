The deep sea Pacific Salas y Gómez and Nazca ridges are highly biodiverse and host unique fish and invertebrate taxa, according to video surveys.

###

Article Title: Deep-sea biodiversity at the extremes of the Salas y Gómez and Nazca ridges with implications for conservation

Funding: The expeditions were funded by the National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas donors with support to AMF. Conservation International, the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Tom and Currie Barron, and Alan Eustace provided additional support to DW, WG and JG. The Chilean Millennium Science Initiative Program grant #NC120030 provided support to EEE. The funders provided support in the form of salaries for authors [AMF, WG, JG, EEE, DW], but did not have any additional role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. The specific roles of these authors are articulated in the 'author contributions' section.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.