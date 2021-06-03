Samara Polytech has summarized all data on methods of synthesis of chromanes and chromene

O-quinone methides have been studied at the Samara Polytech for more than ten years. Vitaly Osyanin, Doctor of Chemistry, Professor of the Department of Organic Chemistry, is in charge of scientific work in this area. The results of the latest research were published in the authoritative Russian journal "Russian Chemical Reviews" (DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1070/ RCR4971 ).

Thus Professor Osyanin and the Candidate of Chemical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department Dmitry Osipov and the Candidate of Chemical Sciences, the graduate of the Department Anton Lukashenko prepared a review article in which the main known examples of the transformation of o-quinone methides into chromene and chromanes, which are of interest for medical chemistry, etc., are systematized.

O-quinone methides are short-lived and highly active compounds that are widely used to synthesize more complex molecules.

