GSA's journal's add seven articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between May 4 and June 14; all are free to access:

COVID-19 and its Impacts on Older Adults: Global Perspectives: Editorial in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Danan Gu and Qiushi Feng

The Lived Experience of Already-Lonely Older Adults During COVID-19: Research article in The Gerontologist by Henry Bundy, PhD, Heather M. Lee, BSW, CCM, Kim N. Sturkey, BA, ACM-SW, CCM, CMC, and Anthony J. Caprio, MD

Purpose in life, loneliness, and protective health behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Yoona Kang, PhD, Danielle Cosme, PhD, Rui Pei, PhD, Prateekshit Pandey, MA, José Carreras-Tartak, BA, and Emily B. Falk, PhD

###

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) is the nation's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education, and practice in the field of aging. The principal mission of the Society -- and its 5,500+ members -- is to advance the study of aging and disseminate information among scientists, decision makers, and the general public. GSA's structure also includes a policy institute, the National Academy on an Aging Society.