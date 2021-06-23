GSA's journal's add seven articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between May 4 and June 14; all are free to access:
- Cardiometabolic therapy and mortality in very old patients with diabetes hospitalized due to COVID-19: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Jose Manuel Ramos-Rincón, MD, PhD, Luis M. Pérez-Belmonte, MD, PhD, Francisco Javier Carrasco-Sánchez, MD, PhD, Sergio Jansen-Chaparro, MD, PhD, Mercedes De-Sousa-Baena, MD, José Bueno-Fonseca, MD, Maria Pérez-Aguilar, MD, Coral Arévalo-Cañas, MD, Marta Bacete Cebrian, MD, Manuel Méndez-Bailón, MD, PhD, Isabel Fiteni Mera, MD, PhD, Andrés González García, MD, PhD, Francisco Navarro Romero, MD, PhD, Carlota Tuñón de Almeida, MD, Gemma Muñiz Nicolás, MD, Amara González Noya, MD, Almudena Hernández Milian, MD, Gema María García García, MD, José Nicolás Alcalá Pedrajas, MD, Virginia Herrero García, MD, Luis Corral-Gudino, MD, PhD, Pere Comas Casanova, MD, Héctor Meijide Míguez, MD, PhD, José Manuel Casas-Rojo, MD, Ricardo Gómez-Huelgas, MD, PhD, and the SEMI-COVID-19 Network
- The Role of Media Sources for COVID-19 Information on Engaging in Recommended Preventive Behaviors among Medicare Beneficiaries Aged ≥ 65 Years: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Boon Peng Ng, PhD, and Chanhyun Park, PhD
- Impact of Negative and Positive Age Stereotypes in Media on Older Individuals' Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Becca R. Levy, PhD, E-Shien Chang, MA, Sarah Lowe, PhD, Natalia Provolo, BA, and Martin D Slade, MPH
- Network-exposure severity and self-protective behaviors: The case of COVID-19: Original research article in Innovation in Aging by Howard Litwin, PhD, and Michal Levinsky, MA
- COVID-19 and its Impacts on Older Adults: Global Perspectives: Editorial in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Danan Gu and Qiushi Feng
- The Lived Experience of Already-Lonely Older Adults During COVID-19: Research article in The Gerontologist by Henry Bundy, PhD, Heather M. Lee, BSW, CCM, Kim N. Sturkey, BA, ACM-SW, CCM, CMC, and Anthony J. Caprio, MD
- Purpose in life, loneliness, and protective health behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Yoona Kang, PhD, Danielle Cosme, PhD, Rui Pei, PhD, Prateekshit Pandey, MA, José Carreras-Tartak, BA, and Emily B. Falk, PhD
